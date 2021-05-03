KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, May the 3rd

A warm start to the week with highs getting to the low 90s. An overnight cold front cools the Concho Valley down to the mid 50s overnight. Tuesday is our coolest day, highs are in the upper 70s. After the cold front our temperatures sit at the average yearly temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

The weekend brings a warm up for our area. Temperatures start to get to the mid 90s. Lows are in the mid 60s. Next week a low pressure moves closer to the state bringing cooler temperatures.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 58°

Tuesday

79° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 79° 52°

Wednesday

86° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 58°

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 87° 62°

Friday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 4% 89° 69°

Saturday

96° / 71°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 5% 96° 71°

Sunday

95° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 95° 69°

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 PM
Clear
1%
76°

73°

10 PM
Clear
1%
73°

69°

11 PM
Clear
1%
69°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
64°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°
Sunny

San Angelo

78°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

