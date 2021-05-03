KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, May the 3rd

A warm start to the week with highs getting to the low 90s. An overnight cold front cools the Concho Valley down to the mid 50s overnight. Tuesday is our coolest day, highs are in the upper 70s. After the cold front our temperatures sit at the average yearly temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

The weekend brings a warm up for our area. Temperatures start to get to the mid 90s. Lows are in the mid 60s. Next week a low pressure moves closer to the state bringing cooler temperatures.