KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, May the 31st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy and cool start to the week. Temperatures got to the upper 70s. Rain chances continue into our overnight. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. The big threat is large amounts of rainfall that could cause flooding. Flooding watches and warnings is something to watch for this entire week. Rain chances through the week pick back up on Wednesday. After Saturday we start to dry out.

The temperatures for the week are in the low 80s. Overcast clouds and rain chances keep it on the cooler side. In the end of the week humidity starts to rise as we see a warm up and the Concho Valley in a moisture atmosphere.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain Shower

San Angelo

63°F Rain Shower Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
61°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
61°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Mertzon

63°F Light Rain Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
60°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Eden

61°F Rain Shower Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
61°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Mertzon

63°F Light Rain Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
60°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Eden

61°F Rain Shower Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.