KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, May the 31st

A cloudy and cool start to the week. Temperatures got to the upper 70s. Rain chances continue into our overnight. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. The big threat is large amounts of rainfall that could cause flooding. Flooding watches and warnings is something to watch for this entire week. Rain chances through the week pick back up on Wednesday. After Saturday we start to dry out.

The temperatures for the week are in the low 80s. Overcast clouds and rain chances keep it on the cooler side. In the end of the week humidity starts to rise as we see a warm up and the Concho Valley in a moisture atmosphere.