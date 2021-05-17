KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, May the 17th

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 79° 61°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 79% 82° 64°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 59°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 84° 66°

Friday

84° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 79° 67°

Sunday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

69°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
69°

65°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

63°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
63°

62°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
63°

65°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

67°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
67°

69°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
75°

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Irion, Sterling, and Crockett Counties until 11 p.m. tonight.

Left side: New Tornado Watch Right side: Old Tornado Watch

The Concho Valley is under an Enhanced severe weather outlook. Storms are likely to become severe with large hail and strong winds being the main threats.

There is a slight risk for some storms to produce a tornado. The best area is north of our area along I-20.

These storms will form in the evening and overnight. Make sure you have your phone charged and weather radio or however you receive weather alerts. Since the active storms will continue into the overnight you will want to get the latest update on watches and warnings as this system moves across the Concho Valley. Storms continue into Tuesday with strong winds.

Wednesday and Thursday we get a break from the rain. The next chance of rain comes in for the weekend. These are going to be late showers and storms. Temperatures across this week are staying the cool side in the low 80s.

Fair

San Angelo

78°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
60°F Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

78°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

