KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, May the 17th

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Irion, Sterling, and Crockett Counties until 11 p.m. tonight.

Left side: New Tornado Watch Right side: Old Tornado Watch

The Concho Valley is under an Enhanced severe weather outlook. Storms are likely to become severe with large hail and strong winds being the main threats.





There is a slight risk for some storms to produce a tornado. The best area is north of our area along I-20.

These storms will form in the evening and overnight. Make sure you have your phone charged and weather radio or however you receive weather alerts. Since the active storms will continue into the overnight you will want to get the latest update on watches and warnings as this system moves across the Concho Valley. Storms continue into Tuesday with strong winds.

Wednesday and Thursday we get a break from the rain. The next chance of rain comes in for the weekend. These are going to be late showers and storms. Temperatures across this week are staying the cool side in the low 80s.