KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, May the 11th

A few clouds today with temperatures that got to the 80s. This evening and overnight a few pop up storms and showers are possible across the area. A marginal risk for severe thunderstorms is possible tonight. The higher possibility for storms to become severe is closer to the border of New Mexico. The Concho valley could see one or two severe storms this evening.

Temperatures for the week sit in the upper 80s and a few areas seeing 90. A few storms are possible Wednesday late in the evening. They are mostly pop up storms.

Friday is the next chance we see some rain. This rain is caused by moisture from the south and upper level up left. Some areas could see storms with this event as well. Warm air continues for the weekend.