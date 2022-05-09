Hot, Humid and Hazy across the Concho Valley. Temperatures once again peaked above the triple digits mark for northern counties, further south temperatures topped out in the 90s. The area started with some cloud coverage early but those clouds started mixing out by the afternoon hours. Tonight, lows will stay above average with temperatures falling into the 70s. Cloud coverage will increase again through the overnight hours.

Tuesday, rain chances for the Concho Valley return as the dryline pushes off to the west and upper level trough adds some additional instability to the region from the west. Western parts of the Concho Valley could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe at times with winds and hail begin the primary concern.

Wednesday, conditions dry out and rain chances decrease as clear skies and above average temperatures remain the dominate weather story through the rest of the week.

Friday, another chance at some rain with isolated shower and storms possible.