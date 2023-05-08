Another warm afternoon with afternoon highs in the triple digits once again for some Concho Valley residents. Skies were sunny for the majority of the day, but as we got later into the afternoon we saw some cumulus clouds build into the atmosphere. These clouds continued to build upward and we’ve seen some storms develop for the area. More prominent for the southeastern areas. As we go into the evening we’ll see temps drop to the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy and we’ll continue our isolated storms overnight. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will be in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and shift out of the east southeast through the later afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll see isolated storms through the later afternoon hours. Through the evening temps will drop into the low to mid 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and we hold on to some very isolated storms. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.