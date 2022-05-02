Warmer across the Concho Valley as temperatures climbed up into the lower 90s and upper 80s. The southeastern parts of the area saw the highs in the 80s as some cloud coverage lingered through the morning and early afternoon hours. Rain totals from Sunday’s storms varied wildly, Southern Coleman Co. was likely the biggest winner as rain total likely push up into the 2 inch range. San Angelo was split as the northern parts in town saw some rainfall while the airport barely got any measurable rainfall.

Tuesday cloud coverage and moisture return to the region from the southeast, and that will help to keep temperatures a bit cooler as high will only reach the 80s. The increased moisture is basically reload the dryline off to the west and setting up another round of showers and storms for Wednesday. Some isolated showers could develop late on Tuesday but the better chances will be on Wednesday.

Wednesday, the dryline setup moves in from the west bring another round of the some shower and storm, some of which could be severe at times. The greatest severe threat will remain north of the area but some strong winds and large hail will be possible.

Hot to finish the work week as temperatures soar up into the 90s, for the weekend triple digit heat could be making its 2022 debut. Both Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon highs peak over 100 degree for your Mother’s Day weekend.