Skies have been mostly sunny for our afternoon here in the Concho Valley for our Memorial Day. Some eastern counties have seen some showers pop up into the area bringing some heavy rainfall as well as radar indicated hail. Temperatures had also increased for our afternoon today with most of us reaching the upper 80s for our afternoon highs. As we go into the evening we will see our temperatures drop down to the low to mid 60s for our overnight lows. Winds will be mostly out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly clear as well.

For our Tuesday afternoon we see afternoon temps reach into the upper 80s to low 90s and even possible for some areas to warm up a bit more and reach into the mid 90s. Skies will be very sunny and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For our evening hours we will see temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s overnight. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10 mph and skies will be mostly clear.