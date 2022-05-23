Rain returning to the Concho Valley with scattered thunderstorms and showers moving across the area. The northeastern parts of the Concho Valley have seen the most beneficial rainfall so far. Showers and storms will begin to linger and dissipate over the next several hours as the region begins to cool down. Temperatures peaked in the 70s and 80s with the warmer temperatures further south along I-10.

Tonight, overnight lows will tumble back into the lower 60s, with the rain chances pushing off to the northeast.

Tuesday, a cold front will arrive into the Concho Valley during the evening hours and into Wednesday morning. That will bring a second round of showers and thunderstorms to the area, some storms could be severe with strong winds likely being the greatest concern overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday morning as the front pushes out to the east skies will clear out behind it and high pressure will begin to rebuild over the western United States. The strong upper level ridge will settle into for the weekend and allow temperatures to begin climbing back up into the 90s and 100s going into the Memorial Day Weekend.