Temps warmed up this afternoon into the low to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. Skies were cloudy through the early morning hours but have cleared as we headed into the later afternoon. As we head into the evening we will see storms move into the Concho Valley. Some of these storms have the potential to becoming severe and we will be watching them as they’re developing. Temps will drop into the mid 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

For our Tuesday afternoon we will see afternoon highs continue to increase and reach into the upper 80s to mid 90s across the area. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Skies will be cloudy through the morning and clear out throughout the afternoon. We will see showers start to pop up through the evening hours and move into the area through the later parts of the day. Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s for lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph and will shift out of the east southeast through the evening and these winds could gust up to 25 mph.