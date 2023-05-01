Mostly cloudy skies across the region as upper level moisture moves in from the south and southwest. Temperatures reach up into the 80s for most of the Concho Valley and will stay above average for the majority of the week ahead as high pressure builds over the western parts of the United States. Overnight lows are also expected to stay warmer than normal. Lows will fall back into the 60s.

Quiet conditions will persist into Tuesday as well, but by Wednesday and Thursday an area of instability will move into the state increasing rain chances as the dryline set back up for the end of the week and going into the weekend.

Dryline will rebuild for the weekend with some isolated showers and thunderstorms for Saturday and continue into next week. Storms will likely develop in the afternoon and early evening hours and settle down into the overnight hours.