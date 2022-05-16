The heat continues from this past weekend and into the work week ahead. Temperatures across the area have topped out in the upper 90s and lower 100s as most of the region has been hovering near the century mark. Clear skies for much of area as well allowing for ample sunshine. Winds will stay out of the south and really begin to increase for the week ahead.

Winds will continue out of the south for the majority of the week ahead as temperatures remain well above average. Afternoon highs will top out in the 100s and wind gust will reach up to 30 MPH. These windy and dry conditions will increase fire risk through the week as well.

Friday evening, cooler air begin to make its way into Texas bringing a sigh of relief for those already sick of the hot weather. Temperatures will cool back down into the upper 80s and lower 90s, close to normal for this time of year.