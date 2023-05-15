A humid Monday afternoon with temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s for afternoon highs. We’ve seen some showers across the area, with some bringing severe thunderstorm warnings as well as flood advisories. Winds have been fairly calm and out of the north northeast around 10 mph. Skies have been mostly cloudy. Overnight temps will drop to the low to mid 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll continue our showers through the evening hours. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph and shifting more out of the north through the later evening hours.

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll see our temps take a slight drop with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Wind will be out of the northeast at 5 mph. We’ll see some very isolated showers through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Through the evening we will see temps drop down to the low 60s for lows and our cloud coverage will start to decrease. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph though shifting out of the southwest after midnight.

For our Wednesday we will see afternoon highs in the upper 80s and possible for some areas to reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph becoming southwest through the afternoon. Skies will be sunny through the afternoon and as the sun sets the skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight temps will drop down to the low 60s for lows.