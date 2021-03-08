KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 8th

Clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

A cloudy day that helped keep the temperatures on the cooler with upper 60s. Overnight temperatures get down to the low 50s. The clouds and warm temperatures are staying for the Concho Valley. Highs get to the low 80s and upper 70s.

The weekend a low pressure brings rain chances and a cool down. A few rain chances on Saturday with a few areas that could see heavy rainfall. Temperature cool back down to normal for this time of year.