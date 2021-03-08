KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 8th
San Angelo59°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee61°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado56°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon59°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden59°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
A cloudy day that helped keep the temperatures on the cooler with upper 60s. Overnight temperatures get down to the low 50s. The clouds and warm temperatures are staying for the Concho Valley. Highs get to the low 80s and upper 70s.
The weekend a low pressure brings rain chances and a cool down. A few rain chances on Saturday with a few areas that could see heavy rainfall. Temperature cool back down to normal for this time of year.
