KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 2nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday warm and cloudy with highs that got to the upper 70s. Light showers in the western counties overnight before Tuesday. The afternoon on Tuesday rain and storms move through the Concho Valley into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the most southern counties.

The storms threats are heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail. Rainfall amounts for most of the Concho Valley will see up to 1 to 2 inches.

After the rain moves out the end of the week will be clear and dry. Highs get to the low 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.