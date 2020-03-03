KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 2nd

Monday warm and cloudy with highs that got to the upper 70s. Light showers in the western counties overnight before Tuesday. The afternoon on Tuesday rain and storms move through the Concho Valley into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the most southern counties.

The storms threats are heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail. Rainfall amounts for most of the Concho Valley will see up to 1 to 2 inches.

After the rain moves out the end of the week will be clear and dry. Highs get to the low 70s.