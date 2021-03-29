KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 29th
San Angelo80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Humidity
- 15%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
A windy start to the week. Winds were between 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Highs got to the low 80s and a few areas in the upper 70s. Tuesday is still windy and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight a cold front bring temperatures down to the upper 60s. This cold front doesn’t bring any showers for the Concho Valley.
The cool temperatures stay for the area in the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine and winds die down.
