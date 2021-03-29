KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 29th

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
54°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
55°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A windy start to the week. Winds were between 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Highs got to the low 80s and a few areas in the upper 70s. Tuesday is still windy and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight a cold front bring temperatures down to the upper 60s. This cold front doesn’t bring any showers for the Concho Valley.

The cool temperatures stay for the area in the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine and winds die down.

Monday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 56°

Tuesday

89° / 46°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 89° 46°

Wednesday

65° / 36°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 1% 65° 36°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 45°

Friday

69° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 69° 49°

Saturday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 71° 55°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 76° 56°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
58°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
63°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
66°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.