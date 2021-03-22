KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

A cloudy start to the week that kept our temperatures cool in the mid 60s. Early evening brought a few showers and storms moving across the Concho Valley. A few got to severe thunderstorm strength, bringing strong winds. Overnight the clouds are slowly clearing out and temperatures are cooling down to the low 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet days with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Overnight Wednesday and early Thursday another front comes through our area. This front does bring isolated showers and a cool down. Thursday’s highs get to the low 70s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 41°

Tuesday

79° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 79° 47°

Wednesday

78° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 78° 45°

Thursday

71° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 71° 44°

Friday

82° / 49°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 82° 49°

Saturday

84° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 84° 49°

Sunday

78° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 78° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
67°

64°

8 PM
Clear
1%
64°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

5 AM
Clear
2%
45°

43°

6 AM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
4%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.