KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 22nd

A cloudy start to the week that kept our temperatures cool in the mid 60s. Early evening brought a few showers and storms moving across the Concho Valley. A few got to severe thunderstorm strength, bringing strong winds. Overnight the clouds are slowly clearing out and temperatures are cooling down to the low 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet days with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Overnight Wednesday and early Thursday another front comes through our area. This front does bring isolated showers and a cool down. Thursday’s highs get to the low 70s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s.