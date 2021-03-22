KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 22nd
San Angelo67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph WNW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
A cloudy start to the week that kept our temperatures cool in the mid 60s. Early evening brought a few showers and storms moving across the Concho Valley. A few got to severe thunderstorm strength, bringing strong winds. Overnight the clouds are slowly clearing out and temperatures are cooling down to the low 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet days with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Overnight Wednesday and early Thursday another front comes through our area. This front does bring isolated showers and a cool down. Thursday’s highs get to the low 70s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s.
San Angelo67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph WNW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
7 Day
- Humidity