Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 16th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy start to the week and temperatures on the cooler side with mid 60s. It stays cloudy for the week as rain chances stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days have a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The storms come to the Concho Valley Tuesday night. Wednesday night another round of storms and rain.

Thursday and Friday a break from the rain and cooler temps coming back. The colder temps brings mid 70s on Thursday but the cool air really comes to the Concho Valley Friday and Saturday. High temps are in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.