KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 15th

A nice warm start to the week. Highs got to the upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows get down to the low 50s. Tuesday highs are in the low 80s before a cold front late on Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning a few strong storms quickly move across the Concho Valley. Wednesday for the rest of the day is in the low 70s with clear skies.

The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern. Temperatures are stay at normal for highs and lows. Highs with be in the range of low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.