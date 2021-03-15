Career-A-Day — West Texas Work Force

Sergeant Kevin Smith, Recruiting, TxDPS

Career-A-Day /

Louie Wayne Collins, Jr,. Associate Chief

Career-A-Day /

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, March the 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

A nice warm start to the week. Highs got to the upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows get down to the low 50s. Tuesday highs are in the low 80s before a cold front late on Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning a few strong storms quickly move across the Concho Valley. Wednesday for the rest of the day is in the low 70s with clear skies.

The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern. Temperatures are stay at normal for highs and lows. Highs with be in the range of low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 51°

Tuesday

82° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 82° 47°

Wednesday

74° / 40°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 74° 40°

Thursday

70° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 39°

Friday

70° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 70° 40°

Saturday

75° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 75° 48°

Sunday

70° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 70° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
53°

54°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
54°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
61°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
6%
66°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
69°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
72°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.