Cool and Cloudy across the Concho Valley, last night’s cold front dropped temperatures in its wake with a narrow band of showers in the eastern parts. Cooler temperatures will linger into the evening hours as well with overnight lows falling to near freezing. Cloud coverage over the area has been upper level clouds which has had a minimal impacts on temperatures.

Warmer through most of the work week, as temperatures climb back into the 60s and 70s. Skies will stay mostly clear for mid week with another cold front expected to arrive late on Thursday and into Friday morning.

Thursday evening, the next weather challenge arrives in Texas, a cold front is set to move into the region bring some much colder temperatures plus the chance for some wintery precipitation. Snow and sleet would be mostly likely further north, but area throughout the Concho Valley could see freezing rain and sleet with rain in the southern counties. Still a little too far out for the short range models so expect some changes to the forecast in the coming days.

Temperatures quickly rebound and warm back into the 70s for the weekend and into next week.