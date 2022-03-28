Record breaking day across the Concho Valley as San Angelo hit 95 degrees breaking the old record of 94 set back in 1967.

The heat from the weekend will continue into the beginning of the week. Temperatures across the region climbed up into the upper 80s and lower 90s making for a toasty day to finish up the month of March. Tonight, the warmer temperatures will lingering into the evening with overnight lows dropping into the 60s and upper 50s. Some upper level clouds continue to pass through the region moving in from the west.

Tuesday, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect during the afternoon hours ahead of our next cold front. Winds will be from the south and gusty up to 30 MPH, winds speeds could be even higher in the western parts of the Concho Valley. Cold front will begin to arrive late Tuesday evening, thunderstorms will begin to develop along the central parts of the area. Storms will develop and then progress to the east. Some storms could become severe, with strong winds and large hail possible with some of the storms. Tornado risk will be on the lower end as the better areas of develop will be off to the northeast.

Wednesday, cooler throughout the state and the storms pushes off to the east and cooler air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will drop back down into the upper 70s and closer to average for the end of March.

Conditions stay fairly quiet going into the weekend and the next cold front with some possible rain showers and storms is poised to arrive on Monday of next week.