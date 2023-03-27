Cooler temps for the northern parts of the Concho Valley as a cold front arrived in the area. We’ve also seen a band of showers over the middle portions of the area that moved off to the northeast of San Angelo and out of the Concho Valley. These on and off thunderstorms brought anywhere up to above three inches of rain throughout its path along with reports of nickel sized hail here in San Angelo. Another band of showers popped up for our southern counties and moved through the Junction and Mason area and then off to the northeast. Showers will start to diminish through these next couple of hours, but we hold onto the chance at seeing an isolated shower overnight. Lows down to the low to upper 40s and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

Winds increase for our afternoon tomorrow with them out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph and this more focused for our morning hours with winds calming through the later afternoon. Cooler temps with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s and skies will be mostly cloudy. Going into the overnight hours we see temps drop to the 40s once gain for low and an isolated shower could pass through the area. Winds overnight will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and skies will remain cloudy.