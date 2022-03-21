Some late morning and early afternoon showers and storms moved across the Concho Valley. Some showers will continue to lingering into the evening but the better rain chances will move further east as the evening progresses. Temperatures started warming up into the 70s but have bounced between the 60s and 70s as cloud coverage and rain moves through. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lowers 40s with winds turning more out of the northwest. Gusty winds will continue through the next several days, so be sure to remain vigilant with any open flame or possible sparks and the Red Flag Warning remains in effect through the evening.

Tuesday, winds will be out of the northwest making for some cooler conditions around the Concho Valley, afternoon highs will stay in the lower 60s through Wednesday.

Thursday, winds turn back out of the south and starts a warming trend through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Mostly clear skies dominate the majority of the forecast ahead as high pressure settles into the region.