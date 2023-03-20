A sunny start to our early morning for this Monday, though quickly gaining clouds into the area. Starting to see some breaks in the clouds through our late afternoon hours. Temps a little cooler this afternoon and highs ranged from the low to upper 50s for the area. We’ve seen winds out of the south around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds stick around for our overnight hours out of the south at 20-25 mph and still gusting up to 40 mph. Clouds increase back into the night and temps drop down to the upper 40s.

An increase for our temps as we look to our afternoon tomorrow, with afternoon highs gaining into the mid to upper 70s. Winds decrease slightly, but we remain windy with winds out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the morning but slowly decrease throughout the day, and gain back into the area overnight. Overnight temps drop down to the upper 50s for our lows and winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

Winds just don’t quit and even as we look to Wednesday winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps continue their warming trend and reach into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Another cloudy start to the day, clearing for the afternoon. Passing into the evening our temps cool down to the low 60s for our lows. Winds will be out of the south around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, and skies remain partly cloudy overnight.