Red Flag Warning in effect for the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley which does include San Angelo and Tom Green County. Strong winds and dry conditions will continue into the evening hours before winds begin to settle down slightly. An upper level trough is moving across the state of Texas sparking some showers and thunderstorms, mostly off to the east along I-35 and over the Metroplex. Some isolated showers and storms could be possible in the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley but most of the stronger storms will stay further east.

Warmer by midweek as winds turn more from the south and that will cause the temperatures to climb back into the 80s for afternoon highs.

Another cold front moves in towards the end of the week, but no significant rain is expected with the front’s arrival, just some slightly cooler temperatures.