Another cool down for our afternoon on this Monday as we get our spring break started. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s for the area. Winds have been out of the east around 10 mph, and we’ve been seeing sunny skies with few high clouds. As we go into the evening we’ll see temps cool down to the upper 30s and low 40s for our overnight lows. Winds will still be out of the east at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll also see skies remain mostly clear.

For our Tuesday we have very similar afternoon temps with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will remain out of the east at 10 mph. Slight increase in our cloud coverage, though still mostly sunny as you head outdoors. As we go into the nighttime temps will drop own to the mid to upper 40s for our overnight lows. Winds overnight will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph, and skies will gain cloud coverage and we’ll see mostly cloudy overnight conditions.

Clouds remain in place as we go through our Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies all day, winds also increase out of the south at 15-20 mph, increasing to 20-25 mph throughout the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Temps warm up once again and afternoon highs gain into the low 70s. As we pass sunset and go into the night we see temps drop down to the upper 50s for lows. Clouds remain across the Concho Valley, and even a possible isolated shower across the area for the very late night hours. Winds remain pretty hefty and out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts still up to 35 mph.