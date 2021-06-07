KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, June the 7th

Temperatures got to the mid 90s giving us a hot start to the week. Overnight a few clouds roll in and temperatures cool down to the low 70s. This week feels like summer is in full swing. Temperatures keep warming up. Tuesday our highs get to the upper 90s. A few counties could see the first triple digit temperatures.

Thursday is the first day everyone will see triple digits. These hot temperatures stay for the end of the week and into the weekend. Clear skies, hot temperatures, and humidity will make it feel even hotter outside.

Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 103°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

96°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

