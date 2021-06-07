KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, June the 7th

Temperatures got to the mid 90s giving us a hot start to the week. Overnight a few clouds roll in and temperatures cool down to the low 70s. This week feels like summer is in full swing. Temperatures keep warming up. Tuesday our highs get to the upper 90s. A few counties could see the first triple digit temperatures.

Thursday is the first day everyone will see triple digits. These hot temperatures stay for the end of the week and into the weekend. Clear skies, hot temperatures, and humidity will make it feel even hotter outside.