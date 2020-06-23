KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, June the 22nd

A hot start to the week with temperatures in the upper 90s and a few triple digits. San Angelo reaching 106 almost tying a record. A storms moved across the area getting to Severe Thunderstorm warning status. The storm that went over San Angelo brought heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and hail. A cold front brings more storms Tuesday and Wednesday. The cool air brings back normal highs for this time of year.

Low 90s for the rest of the week after the cold front. The weekend highs start to warm up slowly into the mid 90s.

