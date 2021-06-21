KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, June the 21st

Monday started out warm with highs in the mid 90s. In the evening a front pushes South. This front cools down our overnight low. A few isolated showers and storms are expected across the Concho Valley this evening. Tuesday is our coolest day of the week. Start of the day is in the mid 60s and gets to the low 90s.

The rest of the week is back to summer. Temperatures get to the upper 90s with mostly clear skies. Heat Index are above triple digits for the end of the week. The weekend a few degree coolers for our highs. They get back to the mid 90s.