KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, June the 21st

Monday started out warm with highs in the mid 90s. In the evening a front pushes South. This front cools down our overnight low. A few isolated showers and storms are expected across the Concho Valley this evening. Tuesday is our coolest day of the week. Start of the day is in the mid 60s and gets to the low 90s.

The rest of the week is back to summer. Temperatures get to the upper 90s with mostly clear skies. Heat Index are above triple digits for the end of the week. The weekend a few degree coolers for our highs. They get back to the mid 90s.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
19 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph NE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
19 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 64F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 64F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
19 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
