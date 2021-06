A different start to the week. A severe thunderstorm warning early in the day helping keep our temperatures cool. A range of temperatures across the Concho Valley from upper 70s to mid 90s. In the evening temperatures cool down to the low 70s. Rain chances diminish overnight.

The rest of the week is back to normal. Summer like conditions across the entire area. Highs are in the upper 90s. Clear skies and a light breeze will allow our heat index to be slightly higher.