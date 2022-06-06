The heat is on! Temperatures soared into the triple digits breaking an afternoon high record in San Angelo for a second consecutive day. Excessive Heat Warnings continue until 9PM for the majority of the Concho Valley with similar conditions expected again for Tuesday. Overnight lows will hover into the mid 70s for the week ahead and into the weekend.

Wednesday, slightly cooler as temperatures will stay in the 100s but will regress away from the record level heat. The triple digits will persist through the week and into the weekend with mostly clear skies holding strong over the region as high pressure builds over the western United States.

Stay Cool as they heat is expected to linger for the next week and no significant relief in sight.