We’ve seen very similar temperatures throughout our Monday afternoon compared to what we saw yesterday. A humid start to the day, and temperatures reached the low to mid 80s for our afternoon highs. Skies have been mostly cloudy through much of our day, with isolated storms and showers across the area, focused in on our eastern counties. Winds have been out of the north northeast around 10 mph. As we go into our evening hours we will see our temperatures drop down to the low 60s. We will continue our isolated rain chances through the evening, though passing midnight we will see mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Tuesday afternoon we will see our afternoon highs in the mid 80s for most of the area, with some reaching the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon with very isolated rain chances through the later afternoon hours. Winds will be fairly calm and out of the east northeast around 5 mph. As we go into the evening we will see our temps drop down to the mid 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.