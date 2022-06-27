Scattered showers across the Concho Valley, as a result of the cold front that has stalled out of along the southern counties right alongside Interstate 10. Storms have stayed below severe criteria with some lightning and brief moment of heavy downpours. Temperatures have been slightly cooler across the region with afternoon highs about 5 degrees cooler in most locations. Temperatures have been in the mid 90s throughout the majority of the Concho Valley.

Tonight, rain chances will continue to lingering past sunset but begin to dissipate as we get into the later evening hours. Temperatures overnight will stumble into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday, another round of some possible showers and storms will reignite across the Concho Valley with temperatures peaking in the lower 90s.

Wednesday, rain chances will begin to decrease throughout the state as the upper level ridge off to the west begin to slide eastward into the central United States, that will begin build high pressure over the region to finish up the workweek.

High pressure strengthens going into the weekend allowing temperatures to begin climbing up into the upper 90s and lower 100s.