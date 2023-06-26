Another hot afternoon, San Angelo reached 112 degrees once again for its afternoon high. Skies have been sunny and winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. As we go into the evening we’ll see some isolated storms through the northwestern counties of the Concho Valley. Temps cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For our afternoon tomorrow we will see afternoon highs close to 110 degrees. Skies will be sunny through much of our Tuesday. Winds will pick up out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph. Through the overnight hours we will see temps in the upper 70s. Skies will be clear overnight and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.