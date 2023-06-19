We broke our daily record for our afternoon high here in San Angelo, as well as tied our all time record high with us reaching 111 degrees today. With this heat any storms that have popped up have really reached into high severity. Large hail and heavy downfall rain with these storms that we’ve seen for most of our eastern counties, as well as here in Tom Green county. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s for our overnight lows. Storms will start to move out of the area and dissipate.

For our Tuesday we’ll see another day of near record breaking temps, with a strong likelihood of breaking these records. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow. For tomorrow evening we will see our overnight lows drop to the 70s once again.