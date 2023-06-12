The risk for a few severe thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours and begin to weaken into the overnight as lows slip back down into the 70s. The heat continues through the workweek with afternoon highs well above average, reaching into the triple digits for much of the Concho Valley. Some areas could top out in the mid to upper 90s but hotter conditions could be expected south of Interstate 20.

Rain chances will stay slim beyond this afternoon with an isolated storm or two during the afternoon hours for Thursday and Saturday. Most of the region will stay hot and sunny for the majority for the forecast period.