KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, July the 5th

Weather

A rainy and cloudy start to the week. Temperatures stayed on the cooler side due to the clouds and rain. Highs temperatures were in the low 80s. A few showers and storms linger into the evening. Overnight lows get down to the low 70s. Tuesday another chance of afternoon showers and highs in the mid 80s.

Middle of the week we get a break from rain chances. Temperatures also warm up to the low 90s. Warmer temperatures continue into next. Rain chances come back for Friday and Sunday. The showers will be isolated during the heat of the day.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
