KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, July the 5th

A rainy and cloudy start to the week. Temperatures stayed on the cooler side due to the clouds and rain. Highs temperatures were in the low 80s. A few showers and storms linger into the evening. Overnight lows get down to the low 70s. Tuesday another chance of afternoon showers and highs in the mid 80s.

Middle of the week we get a break from rain chances. Temperatures also warm up to the low 90s. Warmer temperatures continue into next. Rain chances come back for Friday and Sunday. The showers will be isolated during the heat of the day.