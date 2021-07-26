KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, July the 26th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s going to be a hot week from start all the way into the weekend. We got to the triple digits today with plenty of sunshine. One or two clouds did make an appearance for the Concho Valley for a little bit of shade. Wednesday some uplift with some moisture brings sligth chance of isolated showers. A few more clouds will allow temperatures to be a bit closer to the mid 90s.

The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.