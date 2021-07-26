KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, July the 26th

It’s going to be a hot week from start all the way into the weekend. We got to the triple digits today with plenty of sunshine. One or two clouds did make an appearance for the Concho Valley for a little bit of shade. Wednesday some uplift with some moisture brings sligth chance of isolated showers. A few more clouds will allow temperatures to be a bit closer to the mid 90s.

The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.