A few isolated storms across the area this evening. Temperatures for most got to the upper 80s. The places that saw these storms cooled down into the 70s. Overnight rain and clouds clear out. Lows get down to the upper 60s.

The rest of the week looks more like a normal week in July. Temperatures mid 90s. Clear skies could add a few degrees to the highs. Overnight lows stay consistent with low 70s.