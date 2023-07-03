Temps increased for our afternoon here in San Angelo with highs reaching the upper 90s for today. Skies have been partly cloudy with on and off clouds all afternoon. We’ve also seen some isolated storms pop up across some portions of the area. As we go into the evening these storms will start to dissipate and we’ll just see some clouds through our overnight hours. Temps will drop to the lower 70s for our lows.

For our Fourth of July forecast we will see afternoon temps very similar to what we saw today. This is the case for our isolated showers as well, we’ll see some isolated storms pop up through our later afternoon hours and settle through the night. Our evening temps will cool to the low 70s once again for our overnight lows.