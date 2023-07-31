As we finish up the month of July this afternoon we continue to see the triple digits across most of the state of Texas. We reached an afternoon high of 104 degrees so far here in San Angelo. We also have excessive heat warnings as well as heat advisories in place across the Concho Valley, that will go until 8 Pm tonight. Skies have been mostly sunny, though we’ve seen plenty of cumulus clouds move in and out of the skies. Wind will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph. As we go into our evening hours our temps will gradually cool down to the 70s once again for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear through the overnight hours and winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph.

For our Tuesday as we start the month of August we will see temps near 105 degrees for our afternoon highs, as we see a slight increase in our temps. More excessive heating warnings and heat advisories will be in place as well from 12PM until 8PM. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south southwest around 10 mph. Through our evening hours we will gradually cool back to the 70s for our lows overnight. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.