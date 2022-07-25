The hot and dry year continues across the Concho Valley, temperatures peaked above in the triple digits once again. This extends the streak of 100 degree days in the San Angelo to 22 days, 5th on the all time list. Mostly clear skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

No major changes in the forecast through most of the week with afternoon highs in the 100s and mostly clear skies. Towards the end of the week, Friday and Saturday will see some increase instability and moisture to increase some rain chances going into the weekend. Mostly of the rain will stay to the north along the Red River and into Oklahoma. Temperatures will continue to hover right above the 100 degree mark. So some increased clouds or storms going into the weekend could interrupt the streak.