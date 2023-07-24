Temps continuing to climb past the low triple digits for us here in the Concho Valley. We have a heat advisory in place for Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Coleman, Irion, Tom Green, Concho, and McCulloch Counties that will go all the way until tomorrow at 8:00 PM. Temps have gotten close to 105 degrees for many northern portions of the area, with us reaching 105 degrees so far here in San Angelo. Skies have been mostly clear for our Monday with a few low clouds throughout the area. Winds have been out of the east southeast around 10 mph. As we go into our evening hours our temps will gradually cool down to the upper 70s as we continue our clear skies overnight. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 10 mph though as we pass midnight our winds will shift out of the south southwest.

For our Tuesday afternoon we will see very similar conditions to what we saw for this Monday. Afternoon highs expected in the 100 to 106 degree range once again. Heat advisory could be extended further. Skies will be sunny though we could see some clouds move through again. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 10 mph. Through the evening our temps will cool to the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear and winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph.