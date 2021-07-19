KLST Evening Forecast: Monday July 19th

A clear start to the day with some scattered showers and storms that moved through in the afternoon. Temperatures did reach into the 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Rain chances will continue to linger and begin to dissipate during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will start out partly cloudy with another round of some afternoon showers and storms possible. Rain totals will likely be close less half an inch of rain, but some localized flooding could be possible in areas.

Wednesday, the front continues to push off to the southeast, and the rain chances will begin to decrease for the area. Temperatures will begin to slowly recover and climb back up in the mid 90s as we approach the weekend.

Friday and Saturday could see some isolated showers during the afternoon, but will not be nearly as widespread as the rain we saw today.

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Thunderstorm

Eden

77°F Thunderstorm Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
