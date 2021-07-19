KLST Evening Forecast: Monday July 19th

A clear start to the day with some scattered showers and storms that moved through in the afternoon. Temperatures did reach into the 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Rain chances will continue to linger and begin to dissipate during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will start out partly cloudy with another round of some afternoon showers and storms possible. Rain totals will likely be close less half an inch of rain, but some localized flooding could be possible in areas.

Wednesday, the front continues to push off to the southeast, and the rain chances will begin to decrease for the area. Temperatures will begin to slowly recover and climb back up in the mid 90s as we approach the weekend.

Friday and Saturday could see some isolated showers during the afternoon, but will not be nearly as widespread as the rain we saw today.