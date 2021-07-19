KLST Evening Forecast: Monday July 19th

A clear start to the day with some scattered showers and storms that moved through in the afternoon. Temperatures did reach into the 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Rain chances will continue to linger and begin to dissipate during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will start out partly cloudy with another round of some afternoon showers and storms possible. Rain totals will likely be close less half an inch of rain, but some localized flooding could be possible in areas.

Wednesday, the front continues to push off to the southeast, and the rain chances will begin to decrease for the area. Temperatures will begin to slowly recover and climb back up in the mid 90s as we approach the weekend.

Friday and Saturday could see some isolated showers during the afternoon, but will not be nearly as widespread as the rain we saw today.

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

