The hot and dry conditions across most of the state will continue through the week and into the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon climbed up into 100s with Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley and Heat Advisories for the south. Overnight lows will also stay above average in lows in upper 70s.

By midweek, a slight break in the near-record breaking heat as temperatures will cool a few degree for those afternoon highs. Still staying above triple digits, but not quite the brutal heat. The upper level pattern remains solid through the rest of the week with no major changes expected. It is not unreasonable to expected seeing 100s through the rest of July.