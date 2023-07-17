Most of the Concho Valley is under an excessive heat warning, with the exception of Reagan county, who is under a heat advisory. We’re all seeing the triple digits for our afternoon highs. We hit an afternoon high of 106 degrees so far here in San Angelo, which ties our previous daily record high that was set back in 1989. Skies have been sunny all day as well across the area, and winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. As we go into the evening our temps will gradually cool down into the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph through the night.

For our Tuesday we will see even hotter temps across the area, with advisories and warnings still in place for our entire area. Afternoon highs will reach the triple digits once again. Skies will be sunny for the afternoon and winds will be out of the south southwest around 15 mph. For the evening hours our temps cool to the upper 70s once again. Skies will remain clear. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.