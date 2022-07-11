Another scorching day across the Concho Valley as temperatures soared into the 100s breaking record along the way. San Angelo has topped out at 109 breaking the old record of 108 set back 1917. This afternoon’s new record also marks the fourth consecutive day that San Angelo has tied or broken a daily afternoon record. The heat lingers into the evening hours with overnight lows only falling into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures through the rest of the workweek should begin to slowly decrease with some isolated rain chances for Tuesday through Thursday. Rain showers will remain very isolated and hit or miss in nature. Similar the pop-up storms that we saw over the past weekend.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances drop back down to zero and the temperatures will begin to creep back up as the upper level pattern remains locked in place for most of the United States.