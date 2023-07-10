We warmed back up into the triple digits again here in the Concho Valley as we’re starting the workweek. We have a heat advisory in place for the entire Concho Valley for these next several afternoons with these hot temperatures remaining consistent across the area. Skies have been very sunny as well. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. For our Monday evening we will see temps drop back into the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will increase their cloud coverage and we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10 mph and shift out of the south southwest after we pass midnight.

Tuesdays temperatures will be very similar to what we saw on Monday with afternoon highs back in the triple digits and expected around 105 degrees. Skies will be sunny with a few on an doff clouds through the area. Winds will be out of the south at 10 mph. For the evening hours our temps will cool to the upper 70s again. Our winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies will increase in their cloud coverage with mostly cloudy conditions picking up overnight.