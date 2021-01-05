KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, January the 4th

A nice warm start to the week for highs in the mid 60s and a few low 60s in the Northern parts of the Concho Valley. Overnight lows get to freezing with a few getting below freezing. One more warm day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s before a weak front. The front moves through the state on Wednesday.

This front does not brings any rain chances or blast of cold air. Highs get to the low 60s and a few upper 50s. Overnight lows are back below freezing. End of the weekend and next week another low pressure system moves across the state. This low pressure does brings some light showers.